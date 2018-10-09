//K9s United Visited Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Last Week

LOWNDES – K9s United visited the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office last week and toured the facilities and the working dogs.

K9s United is a not-for-profit organization formed to assist law enforcement agencies with expenses and the promotion of the K9 programs. Many times due to budgetary constraints, law enforcement agencies don’t have the funding to provide the K9s Units the resources they need. The K9s United vision is to support, honor, strengthen and provide until every law enforcement K9s in need is served.

K9s United is dedicated to providing the necessary equipment and training K9 law enforcement officers need in order to protect communities across the country, as well as memorializing those who give the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

K9s United was founded in 2015 after founder Debbie Johnson heard of the tragic death of Baron—a K9 officer, killed in service in St. John’s County, Florida.

To help bring awareness to this cause, K9s United ask each agency they visit to sign the hood of K9s United’s vehicle. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was honored to add our name to promote this organization.

For more information about K9s United visit their web site at www.k9sunited.org