//J.L. Lomax One of Six to Receive Book Bags, Supplies by GDOE

VALDOSTA – Every teacher and student enjoys summer break, but some educational employees don’t get the summers off. In Atlanta, Meghan Frick, the Georgia Department of Education’s Director of Communications, is one of those people.

This past summer she sent out an email asking educational staff and teachers throughout the State of Georgia to support the Georgia Department of Education with their book bag and supply drive. Overall, $18,000 in cash and in-kind donations were collected. Thanks to the generosity of people all over the state, this was about nine times what the GaDOE raised last year. J.L. Lomax Elementary was one of six schools across the state to be chosen to receive the book bags and supplies collected by the GaDOE.

However, this wasn’t the only way that the school and students received new supplies and book bags. Many students attended a supply drive in the community before the school year began, and also community partners from the Shoreline Church donated book bags and supplies to our school. Thanks to the community, Shoreline Church, and the Georgia Department of Education, J.L. Lomax has more than enough supplies to start the school year off on the right foot! Photo:

PHOTO, front to back: Elisha Fiffie, Tae’Vionne Shine, Gerzhia Cox, Janiya Riley, Cameron Robinson