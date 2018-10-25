//Inpatient Rehab honored as Hospital Heroes

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County Georgia presented the Inpatient Rehabilitation staff with Hospital Hero awards at the October Hospital Authority Meeting. The team was honored for their excellent care that motivated a patient to come back to SGMC after being discharged and thank them with a plaque.

The Board recognized Carolyn Leyva, Director of Rehab Services, Christy Cloudt, OT (IP Therapy Team Leader), Joanna Brogdon, SLP, Maura Law, OT, Jason Anderson, OT, Rebekah Rigby, PTA, Elizabeth Beirne, PTA, Cecile Parel, PT, Ina Flores, PT, Elaina Strickland, OT, Dewey Patterson, COTA, and Alex Bartlett, Rehab Tech.

The patient, Mr. Elder Shanks, came to the Inpatient Rehab Unit (IRU) following a stroke. This unit treats patients who have suffered functional loss due to disabling illness or injury, fractures and/or spinal cord injuries. Through the skilled therapy he received from the occupational, physical, and speech therapists as well as nurses, he was able to make great improvements in mobility.

“Everyone was so nice and professional. They encourage hard work. It’s all about where you are and where you want to be. That’s Rehab’s philosophy,” said Shanks.