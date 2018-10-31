//Inmates to Vote from Jail

SOURCE: WALB
ALBANY – More than 200 inmates will be voting from the Dougherty County Jail in the November 6 election.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Voter’s Coalition have partnered together to get the eligible inmates who haven’t been convicted of a crime the chance to vote in the upcoming election.
Inmates can fill out an application for an absentee ballot and staff at the jail will take it to the voter registration’s office for them.
Sheriff Kevin Sproul said giving inmates the chance to vote will show them they aren’t just people who belong in a jail cell.