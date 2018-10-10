//LATEST: Hurricane Michael is Coming, Upgraded to Category 4, “Unprecedented”

VALDOSTA – Hurricane Michael is just hours from a catastrophic, unprecedented landfall along Florida’s northeastern Gulf Coast

Hurricane Michael is headed for a catastrophic, unprecedented Category 4 strike on the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend with a massive storm surge and over 100 mph winds possible not just near the coast, but also inland that could leave some areas without power for over a week.

This product covers EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG BEND…SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– The Tropical Storm Warning has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Tift and Turner

– The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled for Coffee

– The Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning have been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Clay, Dale, Henry, Lee, Quitman, Randolph, and Terrell

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, and South Walton

– A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Ben Hill, Berrien, Coffee, Cook, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lowndes, and Madison

– A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Baker, Brooks, Calhoun, Calhoun, Central Walton, Clay, Colquitt, Dale, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Geneva, Grady, Henry, Holmes, Houston, Inland Bay, Inland Jefferson, Jackson, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Miller, Mitchell, North Walton, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Washington, and Worth

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 130 miles south-southwest of PANAMA CITY or about 130miles southwest of APALACHICOLA

– 28.3N 86.5W

– Storm Intensity 140 mph

– Movement North or 360 degrees at 13 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Hurricane Michael is now a category 4 hurricane! Catastrophic storm surge and winds are expected today. Michael is expected to make

landfall as a category 4 along the Florida Panhandle Coast or Big Bend late this morning or early afternoon. This is an unprecedented event

as there are no Category 4 storms on record to have made landfall along the Florida Panhandle coast. There is an increasing threat for

tornadoes this morning as rain bands are already moving onshore. Michael is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, widespread

power outages that will last days to even more than a week in some areas, downed trees that will block access to roads and endanger

individuals, structural damage to homes and businesses, isolated flash flooding and the potential for tornadoes. Trees falling on homes will become a dangerous and potentially deadly situation. The time for preparations is quickly ending.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* SURGE:

Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend coastline. These impacts include:

– Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to

buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.

– Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become

stressed.

– Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

– Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted

onshore and stranded.

* WIND:

Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across the Florida Panhandle, Western Big Bend, SW Georgia and SE Alabama. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having devastating impacts. These impacts include:

– Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage

greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

– Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access

routes impassable.

– Widespread power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the Florida Panhandle, Western Big Bend, SW Georgia and SE Alabama.

If realized, these impacts include:

– Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become

dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

– Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

* TORNADOES:

Potential for tornadoes across the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend and SW Georgia. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include:

– The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

– Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.

– Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or

uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions and evacuations. Conditions will deteriorate this morning and the time

to evacuate is quickly ending. Remain in a safe place and do not return until county officials say it is safe.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best

foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose

power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the

safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions as if it were a violent tornado.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.