//Hurricane Alert: Michael On His Way

VALDOSTA – As of 5 a.m. Monday, October 8, 2018, Tropical Storm Michael is reportedly picking up heft and will become a hurricane as it heads towards Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are spreading across western Cuba.
There is a Hurricane Watch in effect along the Alabama – Florida border down to the Suwanee River. Hurricane conditions are expected within the next 10 hours.
The Eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, Southeastern Alabama and Southwestern Georgia are expected to get the hardest hit, expected to bring a potentially life-threatening situation to the Northern Gulf Coast.This product covers EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG BEND…SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA
Rainfall of 4-8″ is expected on the Panhandle and Big Bend, and Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a State of Emergency in 26 counties.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie is still lingering over the central Atlantic, expected to strengthen in the next few days.
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Dale,
Dougherty, Early, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Irwin, Lafayette,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman,
Randolph, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth
* STORM INFORMATION:
– About 660 miles south of PANAMA CITY or about 630 miles south
of APALACHICOLA
– 20.6N 85.5W
– Storm Intensity 70 mph
– Movement North or 360 degrees at 7 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
——————
A potentially life-threatening weather situation is shaping up as Tropical
Storm Michael tracks towards the northern Gulf coast. Tropical Storm Michael
was located off the Yucatan Peninsula this morning and will continue to move
northward to the northern Gulf coast over the next few days. The
potential exists for Michael to be a major hurricane before landfall. With
landfall expected along the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend coast,
significant impacts are expected across the area with impacts beginning
late Tuesday to early Wednesday. These will include the possibility of
life-threatening storm surge, widespread power outages, downed trees,
structural damage, isolated flash flooding and the potential for a few
tornadoes.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
—————–
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating
impacts across the Apalachee Bay coastline. Potential impacts in
this area include:
– Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly
accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to
buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded
from considerable floating debris. Locations may be
uninhabitable for an extended period.
– Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or
severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
– Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.
– Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted
onshore and stranded.
Also, prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
to extensive impacts across the Florida Panhandle.
* WIND:
Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts
across EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG BEND…SOUTHEASTERN
ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. Potential impacts include:
– Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
– Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
– Large areas with power and communications outages.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG
BEND…SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. Potential
impacts include:
– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.
Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and
overflow in spots.
– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually
vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water
occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become
near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG BEND…SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA
AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. Potential impacts include:
– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
In addition, strong winds and high surf will result in deadly rip currents
with the greatest chances Tuesday and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
———————————-
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a
safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for
those under evacuation orders.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or
poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to
safe shelter on higher ground.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
SOURCE: National Weather Service, TIME, National Hurricane Center