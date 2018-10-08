//Hurricane Alert: Michael On His Way

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – As of 5 a.m. Monday, October 8, 2018, Tropical Storm Michael is reportedly picking up heft and will become a hurricane as it heads towards Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are spreading across western Cuba.

There is a Hurricane Watch in effect along the Alabama – Florida border down to the Suwanee River. Hurricane conditions are expected within the next 10 hours.

The Eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, Southeastern Alabama and Southwestern Georgia are expected to get the hardest hit, expected to bring a potentially life-threatening situation to the Northern Gulf Coast.This product covers EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG BEND…SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA

Rainfall of 4-8″ is expected on the Panhandle and Big Bend, and Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a State of Emergency in 26 counties.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie is still lingering over the central Atlantic, expected to strengthen in the next few days.

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill,

Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Dale,

Dougherty, Early, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Irwin, Lafayette,

Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman,

Randolph, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 660 miles south of PANAMA CITY or about 630 miles south

of APALACHICOLA

– 20.6N 85.5W

– Storm Intensity 70 mph

– Movement North or 360 degrees at 7 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

A potentially life-threatening weather situation is shaping up as Tropical

Storm Michael tracks towards the northern Gulf coast. Tropical Storm Michael

was located off the Yucatan Peninsula this morning and will continue to move

northward to the northern Gulf coast over the next few days. The

potential exists for Michael to be a major hurricane before landfall. With

landfall expected along the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend coast,

significant impacts are expected across the area with impacts beginning

late Tuesday to early Wednesday. These will include the possibility of

life-threatening storm surge, widespread power outages, downed trees,

structural damage, isolated flash flooding and the potential for a few

tornadoes.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating

impacts across the Apalachee Bay coastline. Potential impacts in

this area include:

– Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly

accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to

buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded

from considerable floating debris. Locations may be

uninhabitable for an extended period.

– Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or

severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become

stressed.

– Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

– Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted

onshore and stranded.

Also, prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant

to extensive impacts across the Florida Panhandle.

* WIND:

Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts

across EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG BEND…SOUTHEASTERN

ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. Potential impacts include:

– Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having

window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural

damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.

Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be

uninhabitable for weeks.

– Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and

access routes impassable.

– Large areas with power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG

BEND…SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. Potential

impacts include:

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.

Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and

overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually

vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water

occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become

near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge

closures.

* TORNADOES:

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across

EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE…FLORIDA BIG BEND…SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA

AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. Potential impacts include:

– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power

and communications disruptions.

– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys

toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,

large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees

knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats

pulled from moorings.

* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:

In addition, strong winds and high surf will result in deadly rip currents

with the greatest chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including

possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.

For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling

trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a

safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for

those under evacuation orders.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies

kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your

home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging

wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the

center of the storm.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large

trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or

on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or

poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to

safe shelter on higher ground.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news

outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes

to the forecast.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

SOURCE: National Weather Service, TIME, National Hurricane Center