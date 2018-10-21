//How Do You Want It? Mega Millions Swells to Over a Billion

Share with friends













SOURCE: USA Today

VALDOSTA – (10-22-18) How much money can you stand? If you buy a Mega Millions ticket, the next winning numbers will be announced Tuesday, at 11 p.m. If you win, you have a choice. Either take an immediate cash payment option of $904 million…or get the full $1.6 billion prize paid out to you over 29 years.

Friday night’s numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70, and a Mega Ball 7, but the nobody won. That pushed the jackpot to a historically gigantic $1.6 billion.

Last night, the Powerball jackpot was $470 million. Winning numbers were 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 and Powerball 23.

Your chances? Slim. Let’s be practical. But it’s still up for grabs and there are a lot of people dreaming of how they’re going to spend it right at this very moment.

As of Thursday, your chances were one in 302 million. Overall chances of winning a prize for matching fewer than six numbers are one in 24, according to Mega Millions officials.