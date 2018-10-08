//House Fire on North St. Augustine Road

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Sunday, October 7, 2018, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire at 225 N. St. Augustine Road.

The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and the first fire unit arrived at 8:11 p.m.

They reported heavy flames visible from the rear half of the home.

Further investigation revealed three vehicles parked at the rear of the structure leading to concerns that the residents may still be inside. The first arriving fire unit initiated an aggressive fire attack to extinguish the fire while following units quickly entered the burning structure to search for occupants.

The fire was under control at 8:16 p.m. and the search of the home was cleared with no occupants found inside.

The residents were located at a neighboring business having been evacuated by civilians before fire units arrived on scene.

SGMC EMS transported the residents for precautionary concerns. The residents were displaced and will be staying with family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Valdosta Fire. For additional information, please contact Chief James Clinkscales, Fire Marshal at 229-333-1835 or jclinkscales@valdostacity.com.