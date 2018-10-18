//Homerville Coffee Shop Explosion Investigation Continues

Share with friends













HOMERVILLE — On Friday, August 17, 2018, people in the downtown Homerville area said they “smelled gas.” Many evacuated.

Not everyone. An explosion in the Coffee Corner, located at 112 E. Dame Avenue, shocked Clinch County around 12:15 p.m. and the story and photo from Clinch County News went viral on the internet.

Three women, Baylee and Emily Tolle, and Anna O’Guin (two employees and one customer) in the coffee shop were injured. They suffered serious second and third degree burns and were flown to Shands’ burn unit in Gainesville, Florida.A state investigation is continuing into an explosion that damaged a coffee shop and injured three women Aug. 17.

The devastation from the explosion was staggering, destroying the entire downtown building where the Coffee Corner was located, and two automobiles.

A statement from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Fire Safety explained that a construction crew burying fiber optic lines hit a gas line. Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms stated that gas had leaked into a sewer line leading into the Coffee Corner.

The Public Service Commission is investigating whether the digging was done with “reasonable care.” After finalizing the investigation, PSC will determine whether fines will be levied.