//Head-On Collision in Madison County, FL

Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV

MADISON COUNTY, Fla – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on collision in Madison County Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on State Road 53 in the area of SW Emerald Drive.

The crash report states that 55-year-old Anthony McQueen, of Hawthorne, was traveling south on State Road 53 when he crossed the center line and drove into the northbound lanes of traffic, striking another car head-on.

McQueen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Two people in the other car also sustained injuries. Sheila Vann, 61, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. 20-year-old Shelby Vann was treated for minor injuries.

A one-year-old girl in the second car was not injured.

FHP says charges are pending an investigation.