//Hahira Elementary Kicks Off National Arts and Humanities Month

HAHIRA – Hahira Elementary School hosted the City of Hahira’s kick off for the National Art and Humanities Month.

During the kickoff, Mayor Bruce Cain presented a proclamation to Principal Iris Mathis declaring October as Art Month.

In addition, local artist, Mindy Reese, donated a painting to the school titled “Storytime.” Four HES 5th graders, Stevie Megow, Tristan Fralick, Kinley Barfield, and Sawyer Taylor, were given the opportunity to interview Mrs. Reese to learn more about her and her work.

Photo Caption: Left to Right: Stevie Megow, Tristan Fralick, Mindy Reese, Kinley Barfield, and Sawyer Taylor