PHOTO: Robin Postell

VALDOSTA — Current Georgia Secretary of State, and gubernatorial candidate, Brian Kemp is scheduled to visit Lowndes County Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 5 p.m., at the Lowndes County Republican headquarters located at 2201 Bemiss Road.

Kemp’s Valdosta stop is part of his “Road to Victory” bus tour.

Vice President Mike Pence will be joining Kemp Thursday on the campaign trail.