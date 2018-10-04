//Governor Deal Gets Spooked by Local Filmmakers

Share with friends













By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – On Wednesday, October 3, Roy Kirkland and Doug Sebastian visited Governor Nathan Deal’s office in Atlanta representing RKDS Studios and promoting the evolving film industry of Valdosta and South Georgia. They presented Governor Deal with the first Blu-ray copy of their recent film, Spook Bridge, along with a letter signed by Burt Reynolds,

Reynolds was a featured guest at the RKDS Film Fest held earlier this year in Valdosta and would be one of Reynolds’ last public appearances until his September 2018 death.

“Doug and I had a great conversation with the Governor about our plans for the film industry in Valdosta,” Kirkland said. “He seemed very impressed. As the only filmmakers with a studio around our area, RKDS Entertainment and Media has been promoting and creating movies and shows in South Georgia for years. We took the time to visit with the Governor, not only talk about our efforts of growing the film industry here in Valdosta and South Georgia, but to present him with the first Blu-ray copy of our feature film, Spook Bridge. He was full of questions about the film, where it was filmed, etc. It was a good feeling to tell him that it was filmed in Quitman and Valdosta.”

Kirkland noted that Governor Deal was very “intrigued and amazed” by Reynolds’ attendance at the RKDS FILM FESTIVAL having Burt Reynolds in attendance and was saddened about Burt Reynolds passing.

“I thanked Governor Deal for helping to grow the industry in Georgia and told him about our current and future plans,” Kirkland said. “The Governor replied, ‘Keep working hard and it’ll happen.’ RKDS Entertainment and Media continues to lead the way in South Georgia by creating even more films and presenting the 2nd Annual 2019 RKDS FILM FEST (aka The Valdosta Film Festival).”

“We are already in talks with not just one celebrity, but bringing several celebrities here to Valdosta next July,” Kirkland said. “The RKDS FILM FEST has already received over 1400 submissions from filmmakers from all over the world.”

The deadline for submissions is March 2019.

Kirkland said that on October 11, 2018 RKDS Entertainment and Media will be making a major film announcement which he said would be “another adventure taking place right here in South Georgia.”



Kirkland added that Spook Bridge – shot on location in Brooks County – will be distributed nationwide this year through various marketing venues.

“I wanted to allow residents of South Georgians an opportunity to purchase the DVD first,” Kirkland said. “We will be having a DVD release party at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Mathis City Auditorium Multipurpose Room.”

Spook Bridge will not be shown at the release event, but there will be DVDs, Blu-ray discs, T-shirts, posters of the film, food, chances for ticket holders to win prizes from area merchants, a Halloween costume contest, and entertainment.

Tickets for the event are $15, which includes a copy of the DVD, or $25, which includes a copy of the Blu-ray. Tickets and merchandise may be purchased at the event or visit SpookBridge.com.