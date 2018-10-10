//Gov Deal Expands State of Emergency, Adds 16 More Counties

“We haven’t cried wolf too often, so when we say this is a serious matter, we hope people will listen,” said Deal to the AJC. “We’re not accustomed to the magnitude of a hurricane such as this hitting this part of southwest Georgia.”

This won’t, he added, be a “simple walk away from it with no serious damage” type of storm.

The state’s congressional delegation has also asked President Donald Trump to declare parts of Georgia as a federal disaster area to free up resources. Deal said he’s been contacted by several federal agencies who have promised their assistance.

At a Category 4 designation, Michael will be the strongest storm to ever hit the Florida Panhandle since reliable record-keeping began, according to Channel 2 Action News. It is expected to make landfall Wednesday and keep gnawing away with rains and winds throughout Thursday.

Deal said he’s not prompting a mandatory evacuation because “we trust the judgment of Georgians” to do what’s best for them.