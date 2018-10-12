//Get Your Spooky On: Updated Openings for VSU’s “The Haunted Trail”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA -With Hurricane Michael behind us, it’s time to get ready for Halloween. VSU’s Haunted Trail is soon to be open and ready to spook you.

A half mile into the deep dark woods, the Haunted Trail is full of your worst nightmares, your deepest fears, and scariest phobias. You can run, you can hide. But they will always find you. Valdosta State University invites you to go out and experience their haunted trail… but enter at your own risk.

October 12th, 13th dates have BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO HURRICANE MICHAEL.

The Haunted Trail will be open October 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th. 8PM-11PM Nightly.

Tickets available for $10 at the gate. Cash and Card accepted.