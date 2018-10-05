//Georgia Leaders Explain Need for Marsy’s Law

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Digital campaign will inform voters across state, encourage ‘yes’ on Amendment Four

Building on the momentum of TV ads airing across the state, Marsy’s Law for Georgia is launching a substantial digital advertising campaign with videos that inform voters on the need for constitutional rights for crime victims and to encourage “yes” votes on Amendment Four.

“Marsy’s Law for Georgia, which passed both houses of the General Assembly unanimously this past session, lets Georgia voters decide whether we add strong protections for crime victims to our state constitution,” said Ann Casas, the campaign’s state director. “This first round of videos lets voters hear firsthand from the leaders who worked on this legislation on why victims need equal rights – just as they do in the majority of other states in the nation.”

State Sen. John Kennedy (R-Macon) authored Marsy’s Law for Georgia. His video here focuses on the right for victims to have their voices heard.

State Rep. Scott Holcomb (D-Atlanta) is a former military prosecutor who personally experienced the need for victims to have rights in the criminal justice process. His video here discusses a victims right to notifications about upcoming criminal hearings or when their assailant will be released.

Pete Skandalakis is the executive director of the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council. He explains here that Marsy’s Law protects victims without infringing on the rights of the accused.

“We believe that the more Georgians know about Marsy’s Law, the more they’ll want to vote for it,” Casas said. “This significant digital buy will help voters make an informed decision to vote ‘yes’ on Amendment Four.”