//Georgia High School Football Player Succumbs to Injuries

ZEBULON, GA – Pike County High School junior Dylan Thomas died last night, Sunday, September 30, 2018, from severe brain injuries sustained from a Friday night football game.

The 16-year-old linebacker was hit during second quarter in a game against Peach County High School. Thomas returned to the field but collapsed shortly afterwards on the sidelines when his leg and arm went numb.

Thomas was transported via ambulance to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin, then to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta about 50 miles away. Fellow players, as well as players from Peach County, coaches and supporters all gathered on the field to pray for Thomas before the game was resumed.

Thomas underwent two surgeries and went into a coma. A vigil was held for Thomas at the school on Sunday afternoon, but Thomas succumbed to his injuries around 8 p.m. last night.

Nick Burgess, Thomas’ uncle, started a fundraiser on Sunday to raise money for medical costs and lost income, which by this morning had reached close to $25,000.