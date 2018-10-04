//Georgia Amateur Gold Promotions Membership Drive Has Begun

Share with friends













GEORGIA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions is giving golfers a bang for their buck towards a 2019 membership. Normal membership of $60.00 annually is being offered for a two for one membership October 2 through January 31 2019.

Membership is open to male and female amateur golfers 21-years-old and older. The pay as you play membership does not require monthly dues, food and beverage charges or year end assessment charges. Members receive savings on hotels, entry-fees, equipment, balls, and clothing as well as lessons from teaching professionals compared to non-members.

Entering its fourth year the GAGP conducts events seven days a week over 100 courses January through December highlighted by Monday Inner Club Competitions represented by Club Professional and Members. Competitions are flighted based on age and handicap and consist of nine holes, 18 holes and 36 holes for golf getaways.

Entry fees are required to be paid in advance at $15.00 per person plus golf/cart for weekday events with prizes being awarded to 100% of the field and $25.00 plus cart/golf for weekend events with prizes being awarded to 10% of the of the field and flights.There is an optional skins game for $5.00 and closest to pin contests sponsored by local businesses. Following play there are socials and Happy Hour gatherings and 50/50 charity drawings at local pubs and restaurants.

New in 2019 the GAGP is organizing GAGP Associate Clubs in Georgia cities with a reciprocal membership to golfers for all competitions conducted at all participating member clubs.

For additional information, membership handbook, membership application

Contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.