//GDOL Partners with Moody for Job Fair

LOWNDES – The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Moody Air Force Base’s Airman & Family Readiness Center to host a job fair.

The event will be held Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Moody Air Force Base, Building 400, Valdosta, Georgia.

More than 30 employers are expected to participate. They include AECOM, Cardinal Glass Co., Georgia Department of Transportation, Hughston Memorial Hospital and Dupont.

Job seekers interested in attending this event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.