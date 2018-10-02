//GBI Assisting in Search for Escaped Inmate from 16 Years Ago

Share with friends













ECHOLS COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Echols County Sheriff’s Office in the search for an escaped inmate, George Robert Sparks.

Sparks, who was being held in Echols for child molestation-related charges, escaped from the Clinch County Jail 16 years ago on January 27, 2002 and has not been seen since.

Sparks is approximately 5’9″ and weighed 150 pounds in 2002, with brown eyes, hair and a scar on his left knee. Today he would be 73 years old. A booking photo of Sparks from 2001, as well as an age progression sketch by GBI Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson of what he may look like today, has been released.

Sparks had ties to Lake Park and Valdosta in Lowndes County, Statenville in Echols County and Madison in Madison County, Florida. He was known to sell knives, fishing equipment and other items at flea markets. He liked to camp, so he may be living in a campground or in a camper or RV.

SOURCE: WCTV, GBI