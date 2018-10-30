//Funeral Today at 4 for Boy Struck, Killed by Car

Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV

COLQUITT CO – On Thursday, October 25, Noah Palmer, 10, and his brother, Dylan Wolfe, 7, were struck by a car as they were boarding a school bus. Less than a week later, the older brother, Noah, will be remembered at a funeral today at 4 p.m. at Lakeside Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens.

Both brothers were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries, but Noah’s were fatal.

Noah was a fifth-grade student at Hamilton Elementary School. According to his obituary, he was a member of the STEM team and enjoyed engineering and robotics.

Noah’s brother Dylan was seriously injured in the crash. Friends of the family have started a fundraiser to help pay for Dylan’s medical expenses.Two Go Fund Me pages have been started in connection with this tragedy. For more information, click here

The driver of the car that struck the brothers, Monica Cutts, 25, of Tallahassee, received two counts of serious injury by vehicle, passing school bus loading and unloading, driving while license withdrawn, and homicide by vehicle.

Cutts was driving a Kia automobile on Thigpen Trail about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Georgia State Patrol reported. A school bus was stopped to pick up two children, and the GSP said the Kia struck the boys as they crossed the road to the bus.

Ten-year-old Noah John Palmer died about 12 hours later in a Macon hospital. Read his obituary here.

Palmer’s 7-year-old brother, Dylan Wolfe, was also injured. GSP Cpl. Kenneth Jones said he was in serious condition at a Tallahassee hospital Thursday afternoon.