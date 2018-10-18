//Fire Permits Resume Issuance in Most Georgia Disaster Counties

VALDOSTA – (10-18-2018) The Georgia Forestry Commission announced yesterday that it has resumed issuing burn permits in all but six Georgia counties that were declared disaster areas following Hurricane Michael – which include Baker, Decatur, Miller, Mitchell and Seminole Counties.
Conditions have not improved enough in those counties to issue permits for prescribed and land clearing, according to GFC.
According to a WALB report on October 17, 2018, the GFC said it will allow the burning of hand-piled natural vegetation, with proper notification to the GFC of intent to burn. As of yesterday, GFC said it still had 10 strike teams working to clear debris, deliver supplies and assist with logistics.
In order to acquire a burn permit, call 1-877-OK2-BURN.