//Downtown Hahira, VLPRA, Host Free Movie Night Under the Stars

HAHIRA – Carrying on what has been a Hahira tradition and sharing with Valdosta, the VLPRA has teamed up with Downtown Hahira to provide a free movie night on October 20, at 7 p.m.

Dress the kids in their costumes and bring a blanket and chairs for a free Halloween-themed family event: VLPRA’s Movies in the Park. Downtown Hahira and VLPRA will be showing “Coco”, a PG-rated film. The animated feature starts at nightfall, around 7:00 PM.

The Disney/Pixar blockbuster will run on VLPRA’s inflatable movie screen, which is 20-feet wide and 11-feet tall. There is no fee for the event. Families are encouraged to attend and bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Picnics are welcome and there will be light concessions for sale on a cash only basis. No registration is necessary and all children must be accompanied by an adult. The address for the event is 200 West Main Street in Hahira.

Hahira has lots of practice showing movies in their lovely little downtown area so enjoy.