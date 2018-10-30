//Derailed Train Blocks Quitman Intersections

Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV

QUITMAN – A train derailed in Quitman and is now blocking several intersections Tuesday morning.

The Brooks County Fire Department confirmed the derailment extends from East Johnson Street behind the Cass Burch car dealership to Oglesby Avenue.

BCFD is asking drivers to avoid the railroad crossings at East Johnson Street, East Screven Street, East Lafayette Street, East Gordon Street and East Bartow Street.

Officials say drivers can detour around these intersections by traveling along Chapel Street, Oglesby Avenue or Highway 76.

Authorities have not said what caused the derailment, or when the train is expected to be removed.

No injuries or potential hazards have been reported at this time.