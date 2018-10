Share with friends













GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. – October 11, 2018. Two deaths were initially reported resulting from Hurricane Michael – one child, in Seminole County, Georgia, and a man, in Gadsden County, Florida.

According to WCTV, authorities have now confirmed four deaths in Gadsden County total, although the identities and exact cause is not been released. A fifth is suspected but has not yet been confirmed.