//Community Invited to Attend Race and Halloween Carnival

VALDOSTA – Fall is in the air, which means football, pumpkin patches and Saint John Catholic School’s annual run, one of the largest in the area, and Halloween carnival. The Valdosta school’s 18th annual Road Race and Halloween Carnival scheduled for Saturday, October 27 features two Disney-themed races beginning at 800 Gornto Road. Costumes are welcomed for both participants of the race and carnival attendees.

“This is the favorite event for our students, parents, teachers and church parishioners each year,” said Principal Vito Pellitteri. “The Fantastic 5K and Magic Mile gets families out of the house, gets them moving together in a fun way. Even if you can’t run a 5K, you can definitely walk it, and I can’t wait to see everyone in their costumes for the race and then enjoying our carnival afterwards.”



This years’ Fantastic 5K race winds through neighborhoods surrounding Saint John Catholic School and is filled with volunteers and spectators to cheer on and support the runners. A water station along the course, as well as music at the start and end of the race help motivate the participants to reach the finish line, provided by A Course/Line LLC of Valdosta. A shorter Magic Mile option is the perfect length run for both children and adults who want to participate but may not be ready to take on the longer 5K run.

Awards will be given to the first and second place finishers in each age division, the fastest male and female for both the 5K and Mile races and the fastest male and female over 40 years old for the 5K. Best costume awards will be presented to the top three children and adult participants. Entry fees for the annual event are $20 for the Fantastic 5k and $15 for the Magic Mile, if registered by October 14. All participants registered by October 14 will receive a race t-shirt.

Registration on Saturday, October 27 begins at 7:00 AM with the 5K race starting at 8:00 PM and the mile beginning afterwards. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at RunningInTheUSA.com or by picking up an entry form at the school or church office. Additional information can be found at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic School Facebook page at Facebook.com/SJCSValdosta.

The St. John Halloween Carnival, one of the community’s largest family carnivals, is held Saturday, October 27 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event features carnival style games, raffles for gift baskets, bounce houses, a haunted house, face painting, food and more. All families in the community are invited to attend.

Photos: St John School Road Race – At the sound of “go,” hundreds of runners sprint across the starting line at St. John Catholic School’s 2017 Road Race.

St John School Road Race 2 – One of the unique features of the St. John Catholic School Road Race is participants are encouraged to dress in costumes; whether it relates to the year’s theme, a super hero, or a chance to wear their Halloween costume.