//Colquitt EMC Power Outage Update

VALDOSTA – October 12, 2018. It is easy to forget others are without power when your own is restored. Colquitt EMC customers have still got a way to go. As of 10 a.m., there are still 12,500 customers without power.

Last night, Thursday, October 11, at 8:00 p.m. Colquitt EMC updated 16,000 without power, with 18,000 restored.

Nineteen hours ago, Colquitt EMC posted on their Facebook page: