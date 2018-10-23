//City of Valdosta to Host Bulk Trash Amnesty Day Oct. 27

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division will host a City-Wide Bulk Trash Amnesty Day in conjunction with the nationally-recognized Make-A-Difference Day, on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event, which is being provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, gives the City another opportunity to combat areas of slum and blight in our community with a bulk trash drop off and community hot spot. In the past two years, the City has collected and removed over 125 tons of bulk trash in this activity to assist in cleaning up our neighborhoods.

The Drop off Location will be at the Valdosta Public Works Department, inside the fenced yard at 1015 Myrtle Street. This location will be open from 9 am to 1 pm. Residents who bring their trash for disposal must bring a current copy of their City of Valdosta Residential Utilities Statement and a photo ID as proof of Valdosta residency (NO COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS DUMPING). Valdosta residents with cars, trucks and standard-sized trailers will be allowed only one trip , where city employees and volunteers will be available to help residents unload.

NOTE: Hazardous materials and yard waste will NOT be accepted at the event. Tires are accepted, but must be off the rim . Unwanted electronics will also not be accepted at the event; however, citizens are encouraged to dispose of them properly at the Fall Electronics Recycling Event, on November 17th at Mathis Auditorium.

On Oct. 27, volunteers and city employees will observe the national event by using this day to kick off our “Love Where You Live” Community Hot Spot cleanup. The inaugural location for this new initiative will be Wisenbaker Lane. City staff and volunteers will be working on Wisenbaker Lane from the start at South Ashley Street to the corner of Wisenbaker and Griffin Avenue from 8 am – 12 noon on the same day. Residents and volunteers will be working in the community to assist the neighborhood with this cleanup, by offering some of the additional resources the City has to emphasize the importance of keeping our neighborhoods clean and free of bulk trash.

The Neighborhood Development Division partnered with Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful (KLVB), who has been hosting the local Make-A-Difference Day and other community cleanup projects for over a decade.

Volunteers for Make-A-Difference Day are still needed. Those interested in helping should contact KLVB Executive Director Aaron Strickland at 229-671-3698. For more information about the City-Wide Bulk Trash Amnesty Day, contact Neighborhood Development at 229-671-3617.