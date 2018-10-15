//BREAKING: Weapon Found on Lowndes High Campus Monday

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Earlier today it was reported by the Lowndes County School system that a student brought a weapon onto campus. The statement reads:

Lowndes High School is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents regarding safety issues when they arise. Earlier today we received a report that one of our students brought a weapon in a book bag on our campus. When school officials received this information, our administrators and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department school resource officers responded immediately. Within a matter of minutes, we were able to safely secure the weapon without incident. At no time was the weapon used in a threatening manner.

Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor was notified and additional members of law enforcement. Possession of a weapon on school property is a violation of Georgia law. Criminal charges are filed in addition to disciplinary action from the school according to the Student Code of Conduct (Board Policy JCDA) of the Lowndes County Board of Education.

The statement further read: