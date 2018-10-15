//BREAKING: Weapon Found on Lowndes High Campus Monday

LOWNDES – Earlier today it was reported by the Lowndes County School system that a student brought a weapon onto campus. The statement reads:
Lowndes High School is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents regarding safety issues when they arise. Earlier today we received a report that one of our students brought a weapon in a book bag on our campus.
When school officials received this information, our administrators and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department school resource officers responded immediately. Within a matter of minutes, we were able to safely secure the weapon without incident. At no time was the weapon used in a threatening manner.
Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor was notified and additional members of law enforcement. Possession of a weapon on school property is a violation of Georgia law. Criminal charges are filed in addition to disciplinary action from the school according to the Student Code of Conduct (Board Policy JCDA) of the Lowndes County Board of Education.
The statement further read:
We are most appreciative of those who came forward to report this matter. They are to be commended for their maturity and willingness to do what is right. Unfortunately, in today’s society, events such as this have become more frequent. However, know that we will continue to be vigilant in regard to school safety. We have no tolerance for this type of behavior on our campus. Parents, we encourage you to discuss with your child the importance of sharing information. In this way, we are all working together to keep our school safe and promote a positive learning environment.