//BREAKING VIDEO FOOTAGE: Speeder on I-75 Ingests Drugs During LCSO, GSP Chase

LOWNDES – On Sunday, October 21, 2018, around 6:30 p.m., a motorist heading northbound on Interstate-75 around the seven mile marker, was targeted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for speeding. The man, driving a white Volkswagen Jetta, did not stop, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.



“It wasn’t a real high speed chase,” Sheriff Paulk said. “He got off the interstate running about 50 mph.”

According to Sheriff Paulk the man came to a stop near the Valdosta airport without incident.

“He had drugs in the car and he ingested them all,” Sheriff Paulk said. “He’s currently in SGMC.”

Sheriff Paulk confirmed that the man’s driver’s license was addressed to Tallahassee, Florida. His name is being withheld pending his release from South Georgia Medical Center.

“He actually started running off the road about the nine mile marker,” Sheriff Paulk said. “A deputy saw him leaning down, looked like he could’ve been drawing a weapon, but that might have been him ingesting the drugs.”

At this time it is unknown what drugs, or what amount, the man took.

There were five to six units from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office and three Georgia State Patrol, according to the sheriff.

The video was contributed by Valdosta Today reader, Savannah Rae Fletcher.