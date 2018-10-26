//BREAKING: Student Protesters Gathering Outside Jimmy Johns

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – As the Valdosta High School Homecoming parade winds up, nearly a dozen VSU students are gathering outside Jimmy Johns restaurant on Baytree Road Friday afternoon to protest a racially-charged incident between two employees recently.

Many are members of the VSU Debate Team.

All feel strongly about Jimmy Johns not taking more aggressive action against the offending employee who reportedly called another employee the “N” word.

Also at issue are social media video postings of Jimmy Johns employees wearing sheets to resemble Klu Klux Klan members.

The protesters have been planning the event for several weeks and obtained a permit from Remerton officials, but Hurricane Michael delayed their efforts. They are allowed to protest from the sidewalk but not allowed in the restaurant.

This is a developing story. An update will be forthcoming.