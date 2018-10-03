//“Bless the Animals” Thursday at Courthouse

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Thursday, October 4, at 6:00 p.m. on the historic courthouse square, downtown Valdosta, Lowndes County Animal Services is hosting a “Blessing of the Animals”.

The service will be officiated by Father Jim Elliott, from St. James Episcopal Church in Quitman.

Citizens are encouraged to attend with their pets. Pets should be on leashes or in crates.

Earlier in the day, at 11:00 a.m., Father Jim will also visit the Lowndes County Animal Shelter to convey the blessing to our community’s shelter pets.

Many churches in the United States celebrate the Feast of St Francis of Assisi on October 4 each year. The feast commemorates the life of St Francis, who was born in the 12th century and is the patron saint of animals and the environment. It is a popular day for pets to be “blessed”.”