//Annual Family Violence Conference Oct 25

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Family Violence Task Force will be sponsoring an Annual Family Violence Conference on Thursday, October 25, 2018, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.

The deadline for late registration is October 19 and seating is limited to 70 participants.

Cost is $75 for professionals and $25 for students – lunch and materials will be provided.

Conference topics include:

Georgia Family Violence Legislation Updates

Georgia State Child Welfare Training Collaborative Childhood Trauma, 101

Question, Persuade. Refer. Suicide Prevention Training (QPR)

Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

MFR/SWK CEU, Victim Advocate, POST, & FVIP credits will be available.