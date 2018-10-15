//Annual Family Violence Conference Oct 25

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Family Violence Task Force will be sponsoring an Annual Family Violence Conference on Thursday, October 25, 2018, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
The deadline for late registration is October 19 and seating is limited to 70 participants.
Cost is $75 for professionals and $25 for students – lunch and materials will be provided.
Conference topics include:
- Georgia Family Violence Legislation Updates
- Georgia State Child Welfare Training Collaborative Childhood Trauma, 101
- Question, Persuade. Refer. Suicide Prevention Training (QPR)
- Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
MFR/SWK CEU, Victim Advocate, POST, & FVIP credits will be available.