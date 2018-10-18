//403 E. Hill Avenue Leaking Water Service Repair

This work will require the right lane to be closed on E. Hill Avenue between S. Troup Street and Jones Street for traffic traveling east. All eastbound traffic will be shifted to the left lane with the flow of traffic. Traffic control and devices will be in place to inform motorists of the lane closure and shift.

Work is scheduled to be completed the same day, weather permitting. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.