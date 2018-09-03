//Woman Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty

Share with friends













ADEL – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office reported that 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez of Adel was arrested and charged with felony Animal Cruelty.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office along with the GBI were issuing a search warrant of Hernandez’ residence for alleged killer Caleb Day when a badly emaciated dog was found on August 22.

Animal advocate Michelle Williams was called and “Finney,” as the dog came to be named, was taken into her care.

In spite of Williams’ efforts, which extended to Dr. Kyle Harrell at Valdosta Animal Hospital, the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes, another clinic in Florida and thousands of prayers and outreach from social media, Finney surrendered. On Monday, August 27, Finney departed for doggie heaven.

Hernandez has also been charged with practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Animal advocates have been outraged over Finney’s tragic story.

Additionally, Eldorado store owner murder suspect Caleb Day, who had been on the lam for weeks, was found in the Hernandez home and was taken into custody at the same time.

Hernandez’ role in harboring a fugitive is still being investigated.