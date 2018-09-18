//Winnersville Classic to be Featured in Great American Rivalry Series

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga.- The Great American Rivalry Series is proud to announce it will feature this season’s game between the Lowndes Vikings and the Valdosta Wildcats in the Series’ sixth weekend of games for 2018.

Played since 1968, “The Winnersville Classic” is here yet again this Friday night. Valdosta has historically dominated the series, especially considering they are the winningest high school football team in the nation.

However, as Valdosta holds the historical edge, Lowndes has been up to the challenge that Valdosta presents. Lowndes absolutely decimated the Wildcats from Valdosta 45-0 last season. This Friday night, Valdosta will look to get back on top.

Entering its 15th season, the Great American Rivalry Series has covered more than 700 games in 44 states throughout the country. Wrapped in tradition, these annual battles excite entire communities, while celebrating the schools, their teams, and their fans. We Know Friday Nights™.

Great American Rivalry Series founder Rick Ford notes that, “In 2018, we are celebrating 15 years of recognizing America’s great high school football rivalries and all the traditions, players bonfires, pep rallies and parades they include. These very special games bring communities together every year to watch their teams compete and some have done so for more than one hundred years.” As we like to say, “We Know Friday Nights™.”

The winning team earns year-long bragging rights and will take home the Great American Rivalry Series Champions trophy, presented by the Marines. The game’s Most Valuable Player will be recognized after the game as part of the Series and an alumnus from each school will be inducted into the 15th class of the Great American Rivalry Series Hall of Fame. A college scholarship will be awarded to the senior Scholar Athlete on each team with the highest GPA.

