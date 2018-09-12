//Wild Adventures Offering Free Admission to Hurricane Evacuees This Weekend

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, GA — Wild Adventures Theme Park in South Georgia is offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Florence for this Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Florence, and we understand there is so much waiting and worrying for those affected by the storm,” said Molly Deese,vice president and general manager. “We want to provide an opportunity for those who have taken shelter in our community to step away and have a few hours of fun at Wild Adventures.”

Anyone who has been displaced by the hurrican will be admitted to the park on Sunday with a valid ID or proof of residency from Virginia, North and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders.

Wild Adventures is also extending flexible Bring-A-Friend tickets for season passholders to include Saturday, September 15 and 16.

“Normally, Bring-A-Friend tickets don’t include Saturdays,” said Jennie Boyer, director of pperations. “But we understand friends and family may be coming to Valdosta to escape the worst of the storm, and we want to help our guests include them in a day of fun.”

This weekend also marks Wild Adventures first Pecan Harvest Festival, a celebration of one of the region’s leading agricultural products.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, GA and Orlando, FL off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year.

Visit WildAdventures.com for more information.