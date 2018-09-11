//Wild Adventures Celebrates Local Agriculture with Two-Day Event

Share with friends













Pecan Harvest Festival to Showcase “Georgia Grown” Products

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Tasty treats and classic cars will takeover Wild Adventures Theme Park this weekend as the park celebrates local agriculture during the first annual Pecan Harvest Festival.

“To celebrate this year’s pecan harvest, we’ve partnered with the Georgia Pecan Growers Association to bring some delicious foods out, and to help educate our guests about our area’s pecan industry,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

The Pecan Harvest Festival begins Saturday morning with the ceremonial planting of an Excel Pecan Tree donated by Bass Pecan Nursery in Raymond, Mississippi and Clough Pecan Co. in Blackshear, Georgia.

Guests will also have the opportunity to cast their vote for the proper pronunciation of the word “pecan” using 25 pounds of pecans donated by Hudson Pecan Company in Ocilla, Ga.

Wild Adventures will also open a special “Georgia Grown” section at Adventure Emporium, one of the park’s retail locations.

“The Georgia Grown section will be a permanent addition to the park and offers our guests products made right here in Georgia,” said Jon Vigue, director of revenue.

Throughout the weekend, Wild Adventures’ restaurants and food locations will feature pecan-themed foods, including maple pecan sundaes with candied bacon at Mayfield Marketplace, caramel and cream funnel cakes with candied pecans at Tailspin Treats, honey pecan BBQ sauce at Lonestar BBQ, Havarti grilled cheese with sweet bacon and brown sugar pecans at Dockside Cafe, and more.

Local vendors will also add to the festival atmosphere, offering jewelry, clothing and other goods.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to marvel at restored classics and the craftsmanship of true rat-rods with the Pecan Harvest Festival Classic Car Show at the All-Star Amphitheater.

Admissions to the two-day Pecan Harvest Festival event is included with park admission or a season pass. Visit WildAdventures.com for showtimes and park hours.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year.