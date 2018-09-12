//What’s the Worst Injury or Bug Your Kid Can Come Home with From School?

U.S. – A new survey asked parents to name the WORST injury or bug their kid can come home with from school. And the top three are a broken arm or leg . . . a broken heart, believe it or not . . . and lice.
At some point, your kid is going to get sick at school. That’s what happens when you jam 30 kids in a small room for nine months and just kinda hope they all wash their hands.
1. A broken or sprained arm or leg.
2. A broken heart. Really.
3. Lice.
4. Chicken pox.
5. A broken or sprained finger.
6. Strep throat.
7. An allergic reaction.
8. The flu.
9. Pink eye.
10. Broken glasses.
SOURCE: NY POST