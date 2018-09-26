//Westside Students Participate in Fun Run Fundraiser

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – All students at Westside Elementary School worked together during the Boosterthon Fun Run fundraiser.

The Boosterthon company (funrun.com) provided a week of character-building lessons and activities. The activities included a pep rally, short video series, and daily check-in sessions.

Students watched a children’s team of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) experts as they tried to solve a mystery. The STEAM team taught the students about the character traits of citizenship, zest, growth mindset, integrity, and teamwork.

While they participated in the week of lessons, Westside students also raised pledges per lap for the fun run at the end of the week. The students completed 35 laps each, raising more than 25,000 dollars for the school.