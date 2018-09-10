//Walk to School Day October 10 is Glocal Event

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Join the Greater Lowndes Coalition Highway Safety, Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Departemnt, Valdosta/Lowndes Community, Pinevale Elementary School, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 9 Office in celebrating International Walk to School Day on October 10, 2018.



Approximately 75 students from Pinevale Elementary School and Greater Lowndes Coalition Highway Safety in Valdosta will be joining schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 10.

Take some time this week to promote health, safety and the environment by walking with your child to school – or just simply taking a walk together. The health benefits of doing so could have long-term benefits on your day – and your life! Looking for a healthy way to start the day? Jump-start your morning by walking with your child to school!

Celebrate Walk to School Day and help improve your child’s health and safety – as well as your own. Gather at VLPRA Mildred Hunter Center, 509 South Fry St., Valdosta, at 7 a.m., walking to begin at 7:10 a.m.

In the U.S., International Walk to School Day is expected to include more than 4,000 events across all 50 states. Walkers from the U.S. will join children and adults in 40 countries around the world.

Walk to School events work to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

For more information, please contact Dr. Robbie Mathis at 229-630-3109 or visit www.WalkBikeToSchool.org.

Walk to School Day in the USA www.walktoschool.org

National Center for Safe Routes to School www.saferoutesinfo.org

International Walk to School Day www.iwalktoschool.org