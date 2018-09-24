//VSU Hosts GRSA State Workshop Sept. 27-28

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Campus Recreation will host the 2018 Georgia Recreational Sports Association (GRSA) State Workshop Sept. 27-28 in the Student Union.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27. The first day of the GRSA State Workshop will include a vendor expo; a welcome and keynote address featuring Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of Student Affairs at VSU, and Dr. Rodney Carr, vice president of Student Success at VSU; educational sessions presented by Georgia State University, the University of Georgia, VSU, Clayton State University, University of North Georgia, University of West Georgia, and Kennesaw State University; a tour of VSU’s Main Campus and Student Recreation Center; dinner and auction; and a social event at Birdie’s Market and Catering in Downtown Valdosta.

The GRSA State Workshop will conclude on Friday, Sept. 28, with a variety of roundtable discussions covering outdoor recreation, aquatics, competitive sports, marketing and research, facility management and member services, fitness and wellness, and more.

“VSU, the Division of Student Affairs, and Campus Recreation are extremely honored to host GRSA,” shared Shawn Phippen, director of Campus Recreation at VSU. “Schools from all over the state will be coming to VSU for an amazing conference for learning and growing in the recreational field.”

“It has been more than 15 years since VSU hosted a GRSA State Workshop, and we are excited to show all of the new additions to VSU’s campus, as well as provide a quality workshop for recreational professionals from all across the state,” added Chelsea Holcombe, assistant director of programming and staff development for VSU Campus Recreation and the 2018 GRSA host school representative.

The GRSA State Workshop is open to anyone with an interest in student affairs and development, sports, recreation, fitness, or outdoors. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/2QS7PHL, and walk-in registration will be accepted on Sept. 27.

The Georgia Recreational Sports Association strives to foster and enhance the quality of recreational sports programs in various settings throughout the state by means of professional meetings, publications, the dissemination of ideas, and the maintenance of policies consistent with the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association philosophy.

VSU’s Student Union is located on the Oak Street side of Main Campus, at the Baytree Road intersection.