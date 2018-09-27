//VPD offers Halloween Safety Tips for Valdosta residents

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Halloween is approaching, and while the City of Valdosta wants your family to enjoy the holiday, it’s also important to be safe. If you plan to take your children out Trick or Treating this Halloween, the Valdosta Police Department wants you to remember safety tips for your family.

Plan your route in advance so that you can familiarize your child with the area. This will alleviate the problem of your child possibly getting lost or having problems getting home. If they have cell phones, make sure they are on and charged. Another precaution you can take is to make your child an identification card. You can put their name, address and an emergency contact number on it in case they are separated from you. Reflective clothing, like tape, vests, or glow in the dark bracelets and necklaces, will make your child more visible to anyone driving in the area.

Homeowners are asked to keep the outside of their homes well lit and clear their yards of gardening equipment or anything that could pose a hazard to children. Drivers are asked to take extra precaution in residential areas.

Parents are asked to inspect candy before their children consume it. Do not accept any homemade goodies from anyone you don’t know. Do not consume any candy in a torn wrapper. Also, do not wear masks inside any businesses.

This year, Trick or Treat hours will be from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact Randall Hancock, VPD’s Community Policing Officer, at (229) 292-7785.