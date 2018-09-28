//VPD Nabs Burglar

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On September 28 at approximately 4:14 am, emergency dispatch received an active burglary alarm from the A&B Food Mart at 607 East Hill Avenue.

Valdosta Police officers were immediately dispatched to the area to investigate the alarm. They observed that the front door to the business had been shattered and products were scattered all over the floor.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter around the area. An on-duty K-9 unit responded to the scene. The K-9 began tracking the suspect in a southwestern direction.

Within minutes, contact was made with Patrick McJoseph of San Diego, California. McJoseph was found in possession of multiple items that were identified as stolen by the owner of the store.

McJoseph was further identified with surveillance footage from the business and taken into custody. He was transported to the Lowndes County Jail without incident.

Warrants for McJoseph were completed for Burglary (FELONY) and signed by the Magistrate’s Court of Lowndes County.

“The Valdosta Police Department continues to encourage business owners to invest in surveillance equipment and alarm systems for their businesses,” LT. Adam Bembry of the Valdosta Police Department said. “This case is a prime example of how this technology greatly assisted law enforcement in identifying and arresting the offender in short order.”