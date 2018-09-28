//VHS Student Joins Youth Empowerment Series

DHS YES provides an opportunity for Georgia’s youth to experience leadership development, be the catalyst for change in their communities and recruit others to help DHS build Stronger Families for a Stronger Georgia. Each regional cohort is comprised of 35 high school students who will grow alongside each other throughout the school year.

Participants are selected through an application and interview process. Selected students will develop leadership skills through meetings with state and local leadership, examine key issues that challenge Georgia’s youth, and participate in community service activities.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to make an impact with Georgia families through the Department of Human Services,” said Moore.