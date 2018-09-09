//VCS Teachers of the Year 2018

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Lowndes System Teacher of the Year was named Stephanie Peterson. Stephanie is a 2nd-grade teacher at Westside Elementary School. As a teacher, Stephanie has high expectations of her students. As much as she pushes learning, she also teaches her students life lessons about being better people, taking care of others, and being the best they can be. Her tireless, out-of-the-box teaching style engages all students while motivating them through personal relationships and enthusiasm.

Also named were the school-level Teachers of the Year, pictured below.



The 2018-2019 Lowndes County Schools Teachers of the Year: Julie Hoff, LHS; Wendy Newman, HMS; Daniel Farnum, MBE; Sandy Alcidonice, PGM; Stephanie Peterson, WES; Dr. Candi Strassburg, PMLC; Wendy Spell, CES; Stacie Youngblood, PGE; Sue Van Nortwick, LMS; Jessica Dillard, DES; Dottie Davis, HES; and Joy Robinson, LPE.

A partnership with local State Farm Insurance Agents afforded all Teachers of the Year to receive a fully-paid trip to The Ron Clark Academy, in Atlanta, Georgia!