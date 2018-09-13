//VCS Students Selected for State School Superintendent Richard Woods 2018-2019 Student Advisory Council

Share with friends













VALDOSTA September 10, 2018 – State School Superintendent Richard Woods has selected 120+ Georgia students to serve on his 2018-2019 Student Advisory Council. Throughout the school year, these middle and high school students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom. Members of the Student Advisory Council will also discuss other issues related to education, serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools, and participate in service projects to benefit schools and students.

“Every day, I’m faced with choices that will directly affect Georgia’s kids,” Superintendent Woods said. “Because of the students who serve on this council, I’m better able to make sound, informed decisions. I deeply value their input and involvement.”

Members were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 applicants who applied to serve on the council. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education as well as their community service experience. The students selected attend public schools all over the state, in every RESA district in Georgia.

Congratulations to Jackson Hill of Valdosta Middle School and Beth-Anne Thornton of Valdosta High School. This is Miss Thornton’s second selection, she also served as a middle school student in 2015-16.

Meetings of the Student Advisory Council will be held October 10, November 28, February 5, and May 13 for middle school students and October 11, November 29, February 6, and May 14 for high school students. Details will be sent via email to selected students.