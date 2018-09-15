//Vaping Teens: FDA Head Calls It “Epidemic”

Share with friends













US – Youth use of electronic cigarettes “has reached an epidemic proportion,” the leader of the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Makers of vaping devices, like Juul, have been given 60 days to make plans to limit their sales to minors or risk seeing their products pulled from the market pending new regulations. He also announced new enforcement actions against retailers who sell the products.

“We’re committed to the comprehensive approach to address addiction to nicotine that we announced last year,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said.

Source: FDA.gov, EdWeek.com