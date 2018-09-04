//Valdosta Youth Council Receives Keeping Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful ‘Chairman’s award’ for community service

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Youth Council received the 2017-2018 Keeping Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful ‘Chairman’s Award’ from KLVB Chairman Kimberly Hobbs.

During the 2017 – 2018 year, the Valdosta Youth Council participated in two organized cleanups of their adopted .6 mile portion of North Lee Street resulting in 15, thirty-gallon bags of trash removed from this City street. The group also collectively completed more than 100 hours of community service (a minimum of 8 hours each) and participated in the Electronics Recycling event.

The award was accepted by Mayor John Gayle and City Clerk Teresa Bolden on behalf of the Valdosta Youth Council at the KLVB Awards Luncheon held on August 30 at Austin’s.

“The youth in our community are so important because they are the future of Valdosta. I am so impressed with how much this group of students wants to be involved in their community and local government,” said Mayor John Gayle. “This award shows how dedicated the Valdosta Youth Council is in serving and giving back to our community to make it a better place to live. Our job is to keep providing them with this opportunity which will make a huge impact on their futures.”