//Valdosta Trooper Reports for August 2018

VALDOSTA – According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 116 traffic crashes, resulting in 53 injuries and 2 fatalities during the month of August 2018.
SFC Tabb also said that during the month of August, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,413 vehicles resulting in: 860 citations, 21 D.U.I. arrests, 170 Seatbelt Violation citations, 32 Child Restraint Violation citations, and 310 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 13 drug arrests during the month of August.
Post #31 Troopers issued 1,363 warnings during August.
SFC Tabb reminds motorists to wear their seatbelt and ensure their children are properly secured in the appropriate child restraint. Remember, if you ever need assistance in installing a child safety seat, Troopers will be more than happy to assist.