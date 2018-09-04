//Valdosta Trooper Reports for August 2018

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 116 traffic crashes, resulting in 53 injuries and 2 fatalities during the month of August 2018.

SFC Tabb also said that during the month of August, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,413 vehicles resulting in: 860 citations, 21 D.U.I. arrests, 170 Seatbelt Violation citations, 32 Child Restraint Violation citations, and 310 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 13 drug arrests during the month of August.

Post #31 Troopers issued 1,363 warnings during August.